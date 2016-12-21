Crown corporation fund for craft beer producers in Manitoba cancelled

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries has cancelled its $5 million Craft Liquor Opportunity Fund, which had been introduced in January under the previous NDP government.

The Crown corporation suggested brewers reach out to other agencies such as the Business Development Bank of Canada for funding opportunities.

Officials with the corporation also said they remain committed to supporting and promoting local liquor producers.

John Heim, president of Torque Brewing, said the move is disappointing "but it’s not detrimental to the industry."

His company sold its first beer to the agency in August and opened a tap room a few weeks ago.

Heim said he was planning to use the money to buy new equipment and hire more staff, but the company would adjust.

“We are about eight years behind the rest of the country and there is tremendous opportunity,” he said. “As far as Torque is concerned, we were hopeful for (the funds), but we weren’t counting on it.”

Dave Rudge, CEO of Half Pint and president of the Manitoba Brewers Association, said new brewers in the business were excited about the program but it wouldn’t have done much to help the more established brewers.

“We understand the government changed and there are new priorities,” he added. “It’s not a big deal as long as we keep conversing. The conversation is the important thing.”