Forks hopes river trail will be skate-ready by NYE

The Forks river trail could be slicked and skate-ready as early as New Year’s Eve.

But don’t make plans for the big night just yet.

There’s no guarantee the Red River Mutual Trail will be ready over the holidays, according to the Forks’ marketing and communications manager, Chelsea Thomson.

Crews were out testing the waters this week to see how the freezing process is coming along.

However, as of last Wednesday, skaters can take to the The Forks' rink under the canopy.

The one-kilometer-long land trail and the hockey rink in the festival park stage also opened on Friday.

It was a bit later than last year, but close to the average start date, according to Thomson.

Thomson says the ideal temperature for a good skate is –5 C, just cool enough to keep the ice from getting slushy.

There shouldn't be any worries there. After last year’s unseasonably warm winter, Winnipeg is expected to feel more like its chilly self this year.

The daytime high is expected dip into the negative double digits on Saturday.

When the river is good to go, The Forks will host the building week for “Warming Huts: An Art + Architecture Competition on Ice” in late January.

The annual competition brings in artists from around the world to build interactive structures for skaters to enjoy.