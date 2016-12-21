Little girl unharmed after alleged abduction in Brandon, Manitoba
The girl, who was with two men and a woman, was unharmed but police say they found open liquor and cocaine in the vehicle.
BRANDON, Man. — An 11-year-old girl is safe after an alleged abduction in Brandon, Man.
RCMP say they were called about a girl being taken late Tuesday afternoon.
They were given a vehicle description and stopped it within minutes at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5.
A 27-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, Man., and a 22-year-old woman from Brandon face abduction and trafficking charges.
A 45-year-old man from Portage la Prairie is charged with unlawful transportation of liquor in a motor vehicle.
RCMP say the girl was related to one of the suspects in the vehicle.
