Little girl unharmed after alleged abduction in Brandon, Manitoba

BRANDON, Man. — An 11-year-old girl is safe after an alleged abduction in Brandon, Man.

RCMP say they were called about a girl being taken late Tuesday afternoon.

They were given a vehicle description and stopped it within minutes at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5.

The girl, who was with two men and a woman, was unharmed but police say they found open liquor and cocaine in the vehicle.

A 27-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, Man., and a 22-year-old woman from Brandon face abduction and trafficking charges.

A 45-year-old man from Portage la Prairie is charged with unlawful transportation of liquor in a motor vehicle.

RCMP say the girl was related to one of the suspects in the vehicle.