Manitoba mother wins bottle feeding dispute with City of Steinbach

STEINBACH, Man. — A Manitoba mother has won her fight with the City of Steinbach over bottle feeding her infant son near a public pool.

Jodee Mason filed a complaint in 2013 with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission.

She was told to leave the pool viewing area at the Steinbach Aquatic Centre for feeding her eight-month-old son Kolby from a plastic bottle.

The centre had restrictions on bringing food and drink near the pool for health and safety reasons.

The commission says the city now allows parents or caregivers to feed infants with plastic bottles in the pool viewing area and has posted the new policy on its website.