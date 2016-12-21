Long work days, but 'just dad': Q&A with Mayor Brian Bowman

**This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: For you, what was the toughest choice in 2016?

One was the Year of Reconciliation and how hard we wanted to press on that. I mean I’ve made no secret of the fact that I had folks saying, ‘Don’t touch it with a ten-foot-pole.’

It was the right thing to do ... I’ve tried to do my part, but it’s really the grassroots organizations, it's colleges and universities.

The budget’s not easy. There are a lot of days you leave here when you’re working on getting it ready where you’re just going 'OK, how are we going to do this?'

Q: I’ve heard you and many other say fixing roads is the No.1 priority of Winnipeggers. What do you think is the No.2 priority?

I think in terms of No. 2, I would say doing things that enhance pride. Pride in who were are. Pride in the city, and it’s related to No. 1. If the roads suck, then people aren’t gong to be very proud of their city.

Q: How concerned are you about the province making cuts? With the way things are going now – with a projected deficit that exceeds $1 billion – that looks like a very plausible route.

On one hand, I appreciate the fact the provincial government was elected to get their financial house in order and to balance their budget and that’s something we do.

That being said, we want to ensure that the dialogue is there with us to ensure that Winnipeg and Winnipeggers aren’t disproportionately effected as a result of that.

Am I concerned? Absolutely.

Q: Have you raised these concerns?

We have. I’ve expressed that to the Premier and I know we will continue that through with different public service officials as well.

We want to ensure that funding to the City of Winnipeg is obviously maintained and if there are adjustments that it’s done with proper dialogue with us to make sure it’s smarter and hopefully aligns with what we’re doing.

Q: If Premier Brian Pallister said, "Name two capital projects that we can give you boatloads of funding for," what would those projects be?

I’d probably look at the Build Canada prioritization that council provided … Certainly Marion is a big one. Widening Kenaston is another and extending Chief Peguis.

There’s no shortage of things to spend money on.

Q: The public works director has said with additional studies happening on replacing the Arlington and Louise bridges, it’s inevitable council’s going to have to re-rank that infrastructure to-do list. Do you share that view?

We may. That’s ultimately council’s decision and we may very well need to.

Q: Based on what you know about the ongoing negotiations, is your goal of having the Portage and Main barricades down by 2019 still achievable?

I think it is. I do. Time will tell. There’s a lot of parties involved. Ultimately council will have to weigh in. It’s going to be difficult to try and get them open. My hope was and is that we could do it before the Canada Summer Games. May not be possible. We’ll see.

Q: When you talk about what property owners want, let’s cut to the chase here: They’re looking for money. What financial incentives are on the table?

We haven’t been negotiating any dollars with them. What we’re hearing from them is a number of things: One is they want better signage downtown.

They’re also talking about how the underground under Portage and Main needs some TLC.

They’ve certainly said they’d love to see the city invest in the public spaces, like the city [underground] concourse, the roundabout, streetscaping.

Q: Some people are upset by your handling of certain issues. How concerned are you that some of the decisions made at city hall this year [the adoption of growth fees, limited increase to the police budget and roads spending] have damaged some relationships with industry leaders?

Delivering results means you’re going to have to debates and it means that in a legislative body like a city hall, just like Manitoba Legislature or Parliament, you’re going to have different view points. You’re going to have heated debates some time. That’s democracy. That’s how the system works.

I’ve done my best and I’ll continue to do my best to be respectful to voices that may not agree with the direction I want to take.

Q: Two years in this job, going on three, how have you and your family adjusted to this demanding role?

On a personal level, I put in long hours. I’m working usually by about 5 a.m., and not withstanding evening events I usually try to shut down around 7 p.m., so probably 14 hour days, five days a week. Probably 10 hours at least on the weekend, depending on the time of year and community events., but probably out in 80 to 100 hours a week, I would say.

I’ve always worked hard, even when I was in practice, like I put in long hours in practice. But I also have no problem shutting down, and just putting on some sweat pants, pajamas with the kids and that hasn’t changed at all. When I’m home, I’m just dad. I’m not the mayor. That hasn’t changed.

Q: How much time did you take off in 2016?

You’re never off in these jobs. Literally Christmas Day I will get a briefing. You never have a day where you’re not working. In terms of out of the office, I took about a week in August. I’ll take a few days next week. In terms of the year, it would be a couple of weeks.

Q: Would you ever take six to eight weeks [like Premier Brian Pallister, who will spend that amount of time on his Costa Rica property next year]?

Any elected member of parliament, the legislature or council makes up their own decisions in terms of where and how they work. I haven’t to date and I continue to stay pretty close to home.

Q: Do you have your Metis card?

No. I’ve thought about it. My sister, my other family members all have theirs. I’m proud of who I am, but I’m a Winnipegger first and foremost and as mayor, I want to ensure that I’m doing my best to ensure that all Winnipeggers know I’m looking out for their interest, regardless of whether they’re Metis, First Nation or Inuit.

Q: Do you think getting a card would somehow detract from the image of being a Winnipegger first?