'Don't ignore it, just talk about it': Missing woman's daughter speaks out about mom's mental health

They remember her as “very jolly,” “loud” and “always positive.”

For the first time, the family of a 51-year-old woman who went missing last week is speaking publicly to encourage others to talk to their loved ones about mental health issues.

“Don’t ignore it, just talk about it. Get help. There’s lots of help,” Olga Shipowick, the 26-year-old daughter of Helena Schwab, told Metro.

Schwab was last seen the morning of Dec. 13 — the morning Shipowick had planned to drive her to the hospital.

Her mom had told her she was hearing voices in her head the night before, but when Shipowick arrived to take her to hospital, Schwab said she wanted to go for a walk alone instead.

Shipowick said she asked her mom if she was going to hurt herself and her mom said “no.” She asked her mom to keep her phone on and said they would talk later.

But no one has heard from Schwab since.

“This came out of nowhere, like I didn’t see any red flags up until (last) Monday,” Shipowick said in an interview along the banks of the Red River.

“It’s not like we knew she had a problem and didn’t get help. She didn’t tell us, she didn’t say anything. And now that we look back, you start (thinking), ‘Oh, that was off and that was off.’ But that’s only now that she’s gone.”

A couple witnessed a person with red hair walking on the Red River near the Provencher Bridge on the same day Schwab went missing, police told Shipowick.

The couple lost sight of the person temporarily and when they saw her again, she was disappearing below the icy surface.

Investigators later found Schwab’s car abandoned near Waterfront Dr. and Lombard Ave.

The police dive team wasn’t able to recover a body from the river and are unable to confirm that Schwab went into the river, a spokesperson told Metro by email.

Shipowick said her mother’s distinctive sneaker prints — round, bubbly Skechers soles — were the only ones spotted near the riverbank.

The missing persons unit continues to investigate, but can’t confirm they will search the river again this year, though ground searches will continue, the police spokesperson said.

“She could be anywhere at this point. I think they could be looking and looking and looking. It’s all luck if they find her or not,” Shipowick said. “They tried and that’s okay.”

The family hopes police will start searching the river again come spring.

In the mean time, they're trying to obtain a temporary death certificate for Schwab, that way they can close her credit cards and figure out her finances. This hasn’t been easy without knowing where her body is, Shipowick said, so they’re working through the process with a lawyer.

Shipowick is the second oldest of Schwab’s five children, who range from ages 13 to 27. Her one-year-old son was Schwab’s only grandchild.

At the time of her disappearance, Schwab worked at a nursing home, taking care of senior citizens. Before then, she worked at a bakery, where her former boss described her as lively and as someone who loved to sing on the job.

Shipowick said her fondest memories of her mom include taking her on a shopping spree at the Bra Bar last summer and then two weeks ago, sending her for her first manicure and pedicure.