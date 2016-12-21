Allow Uber into Winnipeg's taxicab market: report

Winnipeg locals hopeful to one day be able to catch a ride using Uber have a reason to rejoice.

On Wednesday, the province released a new report that recommends ride-sharing services be allowed to enter the local taxicab market.

The 164-page document, prepared by MNP LLP and commissioned by the Manitoba Taxicab Board under the previous New Democrat government, contains 40 recommendations in total.

These suggestions were made in response to a widespread review of the industry, in which more than 700 taxicab owners and drivers were consulted, as well as 9,715 members of the public and a number of local organizations, the report says.

"Consultation findings indicate the public feels more supply is needed, particularly during winter months, peak periods of the day/evening and after special events."

"At one taxicab for every 1,252 people in the busy winter period, Winnipeg has significantly fewer taxicabs than all other compared cities, which average one taxicab for every 860 people," it reads.

In order to fix that, the review says the board should add 150 new taxi licences to the market over the next three years.

Last year, the consulant found 4.1 million people took taxi trips.

One of the biggest changes the report calls for is to allow transportation network companies or ride-sharing services, such as Uber or Lyft, to operate in the city.

These services allow people to prearrange a ride through apps.

For example, those who use Uber will request a ride and be connected to a driver, who operates a private vehicle, but holds a commercial licence.

Users are also able to see information about who their driver is and ratings from previous passengers.

After the ride, a user pays via credit card that is already set-up through the app.

The report says 64 per cent of respondents indicated they want to see ride-sharing services in the city, with 'Allowing Uber' being the top priority among online survey participants.

"The main reasons for support are that it would bring more choice and options to the market, increase competition, increase convenience, reduce wait times and reduce prices," it reads.

"Industry stakeholders expressed concern that enabling private vehicles for hire would decrease demand for taxicab services and people would lose their livelihoods."

When contacted by Metro on Wednesday, taxicab board chair Randy Williams said he needed more time to consider the recommendations in the report before commenting.

Speaking generally, he said, there any many questions that would have to be answered before it came down the question of should ride-sharing services be introduced to the local market.

From driver training to vehicle and public safety, Williams said these are just a few of the issues that would need to be addressed.

Uber Canada spokesperson Jean-Cristophe de Le Rue previously told Metro there are no “specific launch plans for Manitoba at the moment.”

“We will continue to work collaboratively with officials at all levels of government as part of our ongoing process to continue to explore expansion in a number of cities across Canada,” he said.

Both Unicity Taxi and Duffy's Taxi have launched apps that allow passengers to book cabs.

Rules recommended for ride-shares

The report recommends that ride-sharing services be licensed separately, and be required to meet the same safety rules and vehicle standards already in place for the industry.

For example, this would mean mandating that ride-share vehicles be covered by the same type of insurance as regular taxis, and would involve the creation of a new category by Manitoba Public Insurance.

It also suggests that vehicles be made to undergo safety inspections, but are not required to have cameras or shields installed.

Other measures could include screening ride-share drivers the same way as regular drivers and handing all paperwork into the taxicab board.

"Limiting the service to pre-arranged trips, and requiring vehicle standards and driver screening will support safety, help to prevent an over-supply, and maintain some equity with the taxicab industry while providing additional choice and flexibility," the report reads.

Currently, cab drivers are required to carry two licences: A taxicab business licence in order for the vehicle to be hired out and a special driver's licence to operate it.

Here's some other key recommendations from the report: