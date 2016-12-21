Two Winnipeg police suffer minor injuries after suspect zaps them with Taser

WINNIPEG — Two Winnipeg police were hurt after a suspect grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and zapped them with the electronic weapon.

Police say the officers got into a fight Tuesday with a wanted man they were trying to arrest.

During the struggle he zapped one officer and fired it at other police.

Two officers sustained minor injuries from the fight and the Taser.

Serge Chartrand, who is 32, faces five counts of assaulting a police officer and other charges including pointing a firearm and disarming a peace officer.