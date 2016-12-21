University of Winnipeg's indigenous course requirement experiences 'growing pains' in first term

Though the road to reconciliation is paved with good intentions, the University of Winnipeg is still attempting to iron out some speed bumps.

The school is navigating a need for more indigenous professors to teach the influx of students mandated to take the new indigenous course requirement to graduate. A university spokesperson told Metro there is “nothing firm” as far as a timeline for the university to make new hires.

The indigenous course requirement was introduced this fall and still has room for improvement, said University of Winnipeg Students’ Association president Kevin Settee.

“There are going to be growing pains and we’re going to have to figure it out, but nothing is perfect when you first start out,” Settee said. “There will be students that come with a lot of knowledge (of indigenous history) and they take a course and it’s easy peasy. And then there will be some students that come and have absolutely no knowledge or understanding, and it’s very difficult.”

Settee said he hasn’t heard any major complaints from students about the new mandatory course. He's concerned, however, about the need to use indigenous ways of teaching.

“Indigenous pedagogy isn’t one person standing in front of the class, lecturing for three hours. It’s a reciprocal learning environment where students and teachers are learning together,” he said.

Chris Minaker, senior executive officer and advisor to the U of W president, said the school doesn’t keep track of the ratio of non-indigenous and indigenous professors teaching the indigenous course requirement.

Settee said he thinks it’s time for them to start counting.

“We should be keeping track of those numbers,” he said. “I just have a feeling that it will put a lot of pressure on them to find more indigenous faculty.”

Jacqueline Romanow, chair of the U of W’s indigenous studies department, said she’s asked for more indigenous profs – at least one or two in the short term to help with the inpouring of new students.

When she started teaching at the school 10 years ago, Romanow said there was one intro to indigenous studies class per year with about 55 students. In the last term, there were five such courses with 70 to 90 students each.

“I certainly have already made the argument to the dean, and will be making it again, for more faculty for us because I believe this is going to increase demand for indigenous courses,” she said of the mandatory classes.

Romanow said she also had to adjust her teaching style this year to accommodate new students.

“To be honest, when I taught the course in the past, it would be to about an 80 per cent indigenous class. So the focus is a little bit different,” she said. “When you have a majority non-indigenous class, like they are now, obviously that self-learning isn’t there. So I had to make sure that non-indigenous students weren’t alienated by the course or the approach.”

The U of W and Lakehead University are the first universities in Canada to implement a mandatory indigenous studies course for undergraduate students.

About 12 per cent of first-year U of W students self-identify as indigenous, “one of the strongest indigenous participation rates among Canadian universities,” according to the school’s website.

BY THE NUMBERS

• 1,000 to 1,100 students signed up for indigenous studies classes during fall term.

• 17 different courses were available, with multiple sections in each.

• 16 instructors taught the various courses.

• 40 classes have been approved for the indigenous course requirement credit so far, with the list expected to grow.

• The U of W couldn’t say how many of the instructors teaching the indigenous course requirement classes are indigenous themselves.