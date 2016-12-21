Winnipeg police investigate two homicides in two days
Police said they are investigating a second homicide, after a man died of of stab wounds Wednesday morning.
Two Winnipeg murders in two days.
Officers found the man in the 400 block of Kennedy Street at 11 p.m. the previous night. He was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
The homicide unit is still investigating.
However, police have arrested a suspect in a separate homicide case, after a man was found dead in a West Kildonan home on Tuesday morning.
Officers found Edward Lee Dyck, 55, at 4:35 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Belmont Avenue with "multiple suspicious injuries," according to a police press release.
Dale Gregory Hilderman, 51, is now facing second-degree murder charges and has been remanded into custody.
Police say Hilderman and Dyck both rented rooms in the same building on Belmont Avenue. The pair allegedly broke out into an argument on Dec. 17, at which point Dyck was assaulted and suffered fatal injuries. Police say the suspect moved Dyck's body to a detached garage, where he was found three days later.
Anyone with more information about either of these investigations is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
