Winnipeg's Blue Meanies reunite for blues-rockin' Christmas

It’s going to be a Blue Christmas this year - courtesy of Winnipeg blues-rock veterans the Blue Meanies, that is.

The on-again off-again band – which switched the "Blue" to "New" following a name conflict with an Australian band – found fame on local radio and MuchMusic during the alternative rock era of the mid to late ’90s.

They’ll reunite once more, this time as the Blue Meanies, for a festive Christmas show at the Pyramid Cabaret, Friday, December 23.

“We’re the Old Meanies now,” joked frontman Damon Mitchell. “We really aren’t taking ourselves too seriously, although we want to put on a good show.”

“We have always enjoyed jamming and performing,” he said. “A Christmas show provides a good opportunity to see old friends, many of whom have moved away and are home for a visit.”

Mitchell said it’s fun getting an old social scene back together, if only for one night. “And busy with kids, a show at Christmas is perfect for that,” he said.

“We still can lay down some jams and are happy to do so. And honestly? I find I need to play these tunes sporadically and rock out, for release.”

“I do a lot of sideman work and I forget that I can still belt one out,” he said. “Just not too often, so that we don't feel we are an imitation of our younger selves. We do it once in awhile, and it remains special.”