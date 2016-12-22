Rewinding in the digital age: Cassettes make a comeback among indie artists

If you receive a playing card-sized piece of plastic this Christmas, don't be alarmed.

It's called a cassette tape and, oddly enough, it might be making a comeback.

The nostalgic music trend is getting a second spin thanks to (mostly) punk and indie artists releasing their music by tape, a fad that's left at least one local industry expert scratching his head.

"The thing with cassettes is they deteriorate over time, so the sound quality gets more and more muffled. Maybe it’s more like an art project," said Garry Watson, co-manager of Into the Music, a new and used record store on McDermot Ave.

Watson stocks much of the music seen in store and said he doesn't understand the appeal of rewinding to cassettes.

But his co-worker Barry Leib sees the tape double-take as refreshing, pointing to a copy of DJ Kinetik’s Cosmik Freakout 2 - The Psykhe Psycho as one of his favourite tapes.

"It’s a cheap way to get your album out. It makes sense to me… to keep the local scene alive," he said.

Into the Music carries tapes from international artists, like N.W.A. and Death Cab for Cutie, and homegrown labels, like Dub Ditch Picnic. Used cassettes occupy one corner of the store, touting greats like Mozart and Steely Dan.

Touting tapes Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/For Metro Into the Music's Barry Leib shows off one of his favourite tapes.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/For Metro The cassette catalogue at Into the Music includes an impressive array of Steely Dan albums.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/For Metro Clerk Barry Leib stands among the used music shelves at Into the Music in the Exchange District.

Winnipeg artists are putting out cassettes as a tribute to the waning age of buying physical albums.

Indie-folk musicians Yes We Mystic and Micah Visser both put out cassettes recently, with Visser’s 2016 EP, Forward, being released by local cassette label, Birthday Tapes.

Though the nostalgia factor runs rampant, Visser said one of the reasons he got started with tapes is because it was cheaper than releasing CDs.

"I put it out more as a novelty thing acknowledging the fact that people who are buying it were more friends and family that were just going to want to support me," he said. "And then in return, instead of giving them a CD they were never going to play, I gave them a cassette that at least has some sentimental nostalgia attached to it."

Visser said he doesn’t have a tape player, but still has a collection of 30 to 40 tapes.

It's a listening medium that never really disappeared, according to Birthday Tapes co-founder Austin Boulton, but simply became unpopular.

"It's so weird. People are always like, 'Oh, vinyl's coming back. Tapes are coming back.' Nothing really left. Nobody stopped making them," he said. "Every band that's touring in Winnipeg I've seen, they have tapes with them."