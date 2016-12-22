City to pay $3 million for study on Winnipeg's second bus rapid transit line

The wheels on planning Winnipeg's bus rapid transit network continue to go 'round and 'round.

On Thursday, the city announced MMM Group has been chosen to undertake a functional design study for the eastern bus rapid transit corridor.

The study will include design options for the route, which will connect downtown to Transcona, as well as road improvements to the surrounding areas.

The city says the consultant will look at ways to extend Stadacona Avenue, and upgrade the aged Louise Bridge, which crosses the Red River.

Residents can expect significant consultation to take place in planning the new transitway, the city says.

The study will take place over 2017 and cost $2.96 million.

It's due to wrap up by the spring of 2018.

The eastern transitway is the second of the city's bus rapid transit legs.