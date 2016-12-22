Counterfeit $50 bills surface at business, financial institution in Dauphin

DAUPHIN, Man. — A man has been charged after multiple counterfeit $50 bills were discovered in Dauphin, Man.

Police say they got a report earlier this week that the fake cash was used at a local business.

Investigators reviewed security footage and identified a suspect.

Officials also learned of a Dauphin financial institution that was in possession of counterfeit $50 bills, all of which had the same serial number.

A search warrant was executed at a home where Mounties say they found the original $50 bill and a computer.

Jayson Scott Larry McDougall, 39, of Dauphin, has been charged with making counterfeit money.