Counterfeit $50 bills surface at business, financial institution in Dauphin
DAUPHIN, Man. — A man has been charged after multiple counterfeit $50 bills were discovered in Dauphin, Man.
Police say they got a report earlier this week that the fake cash was used at a local business.
Investigators reviewed security footage and identified a suspect.
Officials also learned of a Dauphin financial institution that was in possession of counterfeit $50 bills, all of which had the same serial number.
A search warrant was executed at a home where Mounties say they found the original $50 bill and a computer.
Jayson Scott Larry McDougall, 39, of Dauphin, has been charged with making counterfeit money.
