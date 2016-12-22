Slam dunk of a milestone: Wesmen Classic turns 50

When it comes to keeping up holiday traditions, the Winnipeg Wesmen don’t play around.

The University of Winnipeg’s Wesmen Classic is celebrating its 50th anniversary next week.

The annual basketball tournament brings local high school teams and University men’s teams from across Canada together to compete.

Billy Yaworsky is making his tourney debut next week, after years of watching from the sidelines.

He lived abroad for the past few years, but now he’s back to continue the tradition.

This time, he won’t be a spectator.

“Winnipeg is my home, so it’s nice to be back with family and playing for the home team,” said Yaworsky.

The third-year business student says playing for such a landmark win adds pressure, but doesn’t let it spoil the fun.

“It’s right after the Christmas break so a lot of people have their families here, and they all come out and support. I’ve heard it’s a good time,” said Yaworsky.

Preparing for the tournament can be tough, with players writing exams and some out of town for the holidays.

But Yaworksy says the team is ready.

The players will get a chance to relax over Christmas and Boxing Day, then it’s back to the court to practice for their first game on Dec. 28.

Vic Pruden, the founder of the Wesmen Classic, says the tournament is less about competition and more about re-connecting with old friends and alumni over the holidays.

“It’s like a meeting place. I’ll run into someone that I haven’t seen in ten years. I think that’s true for a lot of people.”

Pruden says part of the tournament’s legacy is bringing Canadian teams together in a record-breaking fashion.

When the McMaster University team came to town, it marked the first time an eastern basketball team crossed the Ontario-Manitoba boarder, said Pruden.

The former Wesmen coach has his own legacy as a member of the Manitoba Basketball Hall of Fame.

Pruden says he played basketball in his youth, but carried on coaching up until his retirement.

“Coaching was always my calling,” said Pruden.

In addition to coaching, Pruden helped develop basketball programming throughout his life.

For ten years, he ran an after-school basketball program for kids in the inner city called BeeBall.

The 82-year-old is now happily retired.

“I’m just glad that I’m here for the 50th anniversary,” said Pruden, laughing.