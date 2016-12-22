Winnipeg man faces fentanyl trafficking charges following death

A 33-year-old Winnipeg man is facing fentanyl trafficking charges following a death last month that police suspect may be linked to the deadly drug.

On Nov. 20 at around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a call at the 100 block of Kinlock Lane that two men were in "medical distress."

They were both transported to hospital. One man, a 22-year-old, was later pronounced dead. The other, a 21-year-old, was in critical condition, but has since been released. Police suspect both men ingested an "illicit substance."

It was the second death that weekend. Police suspect the other death, at a hotel in the 200 block of McDermot, was also linked to fentanyl.

Two days after the Kinlock Lane call, police obtained a search warrant for the address, where they found drug paraphernalia and substances later confirmed to be fentanyl, carfentanil – a deadlier form of fentanyl – and hydromorphone, an opioid pain medication.

On Nov. 26, police obtained a second search warrant for a package delivered to a resident of that address. Police found an unknown quantity of fentanyl inside.