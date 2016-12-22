Winnipeg ultramarathoner turning Boxing Day into 'running day'

Whether Winnipeg is walloped by a Boxing Day blizzard or not, Junel Malapad is going outside for a run.

Not just any run, either, but 100 km.

Malapad—an ultra-bound stalwart of Winnipeg’s long-distance running community—often invites others to join him on social training runs, and is doing just that on Dec. 26 while also fundraising for a good cause.

Online, Malapad has issued not only an invitation for people to join him along his lengthy route, but also a solicitation for donations to Siloam Mission.

“I threw it out there… ‘Let’s change boxing day to running day,’” he said, mentioning how he floated the idea to some runner friends.

One of his cohort, Mandi Jacobson, suggested he raise some money for the city’s most vulnerable population while he’s at it.

“So that’s what it turned into, now I’m running to support Siloam,” Malapad said.

Jacobson set up a Go Fund Me crowdfunding page, while Malapad drew up his intended route and invited runners to join him.

“The route is a 50 km triangular route all around Winnipeg, starting at 4 a.m. at The Forks,” he said, adding he has friends joining him along the way.

He plans to post estimates to Facebook for where he’ll be and when, so anyone else can join the fun. He also said anyone who isn’t in the city for the holidays can feel like a part of the event by participating in running day with a workout and donation.

Another way for people to get involved is by donating socks, underwear, cash, coffee and small toiletries at either the Regent Avenue Running Room location or Lulu Lemon Polo Park location by Jan. 7.

He’ll mark his totals from those locations and the online campaign by doing another 50 km run on Jan. 8, when he’ll plot a course around downtown, drop off the donations to Siloam Mission “and also serve hot beverages to their guests for an hour or two.”

Why he runs

Malapad intends to run a 150-mile ultramarathon in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday in 2017.

“Since I’m doing all of this training, I said I might as well help out in different ways,” he said.

A decade ago, he began running for his health, but inspired by the generosity of other runners and the spirit of many running events he takes part in, which often serve as fundraisers, he now sees it as a way to contribute to the community.

“It’s just raising awareness a lot of it… I’m not a homeless person, I don’t have cancer or a mental illness, but all these things I run for, I learn a lot from these organizations helping people,” Malapad said. “It helps knowing there are organizations that if I ever run into a situation like heart disease, mental illness, homelessness… there are organizations like the Heart and Stroke Foundation (or) Siloam Mission.