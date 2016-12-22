Winnipeg Taxi Alliance not worried about Uber

Uber Canada plans to keep a closer eye on Manitoba now that a newly published report recommends ride-sharing companies be allowed to enter the local market.

“The report confirms that the vast majority of Manitobans want ride-sharing and we look forward to bringing Uber to the province soon so that Manitobans can benefit from another safe, reliable way to get around their communities and flexible income earning opportunity,” spokesperson Susie Heath wrote in an email to Metro.

Despite what concerns the recommended change may have caused some cabbies, the Winnipeg Taxi Alliance – which represents the industry’s interests – is not worried.

“We believe that if all competitors are held to the same set of rules and standards that the taxi industry, as it currently stands, can continue to improve its service, better serve customers and continue to be a viable industry,” spokesperson Michael Diamond said Thursday.

The report, penned by MNP LLP and commissioned by the Manitoba Taxicab Board under the previous New Democrat government, was released on Wednesday.

It says ride-sharing services like Uber should be allowed to operate in the province, citing an increasing public demand and a need for more cabs.

But there’s a catch: The report says that any company should have to abide by the same vehicle safety standards and driver-screening requirement as regular drivers.

It also calls for rules that mandate ride-share vehicles be covered under the same type of insurance as regular taxis, which would involve the creation of a new category by Manitoba Public Insurance.

Diamond acknowledged it's the industry's preference to keep ride-sharing companies out and maintain the status quo, but recognizes a shift in public opinion.

That’s why, he says, both Unicity Taxi and Duffy’s Taxi – the city’s largest cab companies –have launched apps for passenger bookings.

“We do not think that competition is a bad thing, we think anything that creates a product that better serves the need of consumers is certainly a good thing,” he said.

“Competition needs to be fair."

Currently, the alliance operates a website called Trusted Transit, which warns visitors about the risks of ride-sharing and promotes the local industry.

Diamond applauded the report for endorsing the use of diamond lanes for both standard and accessible taxis.