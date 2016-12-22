Bike Win-nipeg: Positive developments for the people-powered commuters

Over the past few months, Metro has tried to give bike advocates in Winnipeg a voice, which is a focus that will continue in 2017.

Oftentimes the issues relevant to this community are just that, issues—shortfalls in maintenance, literal (and metaphorical) gaps and the like. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t a few “wins.” Here are a handful of positive developments for the city’s people-powered travelers:

· Downtown grid discussion: It’s not exactly moving forward at break-neck speed, but talk of an actual, honest-to-goodness complete grid of protected downtown bike lanes—the likes of which would make cycling a more viable choice for Winnipeggers—is really happening. Coun. Janice Lukes is leading the charge—look for more on this in the New Year.

· Swallow your coffee before reading: Winnipeg led the way in something bike-related. In 2016, the Seven Oaks School Division, Green Action Centre, the WRENCH and Bike Winnipeg launched Canada’s first bike safety program that’s part of a regular school curriculum. The Bike Education and Skills Training (BEST) program has been such a ringing success in teaching kdis safe road-riding that other school divisions are looking to peddle it soon.

· Growing bike network: Bike Winnipeg Director Mark Cohoe and every other advocate in the city loves to point out where bike lanes are needed, but to give the city credit where it’s due, there were a number of decent protected lanes installed in 2016 and more coming in 2017. Cohoe said active transportation (AT) components in the Arlington Bridge project illustrate a better attitude towards AT in the city, and he noted bike-lane wins on McDermot Avenue, Sherbrook Street, and fixes to the North Winnipeg Parkway as important developments.