Comedian Chantel Marostica plans to bid her boobs goodbye with help from Winnipeg fans

Heading into 2017, Chantel Marostica has resolved to #TellEmBoobsBye.

The Winnipeg-born and Toronto-based comedian identifies as non-binary or genderqueer. She's hoping to have a double mastectomy to remove both her breasts, a procedure that costs about $10,000 for those who identify as non-binary or genderqueer in Ontario.

Transgender people can have the surgery covered under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan, but Marostica didn't want to lie about how she identifies to get free surgery.

"If you’re trans or non-binary, you shouldn’t have to pay for it... the process is so weird," she said in a phone interview Friday. "Trans guys have to go in (to the doctor’s) and say they’re body dysmorphic and gender dysmorphic. They basically have to be like, ‘I hate myself,’ to get (the surgery), when it should just be an elective surgery."

"And it will be one day," she said. "Where we don’t have to be like, ‘I’m sorry I hate myself so much. Can you take away my boobs?’ It will be different one day, but it won’t be unless people talk about it, which is why I’m actually doing this.”

On Dec. 27, Marostica will perform at the Park Theatre alongside a roster of her funny friends, raising money for her top surgery.

She talked to Metro beforehand about why she went public with the fundraising idea and how she uses comedy to cope. The interview has been edited for clarity.



Metro: Have you known for awhile that you wanted to have this surgery?

Chantel Marostica: "Yeah, I had to just make the decision because I think about it a lot — every time I look in the mirror. I do think things are very black and white for me and being not trans or not identifying fully as a female, it’s confusing.

I was like, ‘does it mean that I’m trans?’ And then I was like, ‘No, you’re not. You’re not a guy.’ Should I be named Clark? No, I’m not a guy. It’s okay to not want to be a guy because I love being a woman. I just don’t identify with having breasts. And that’s so weird to people who just can’t wrap their head around it.

It’s a big decision and it’s been a weird one because people ask me weird questions. Or they go, ‘do you mind if I ask you…’ And I go, ‘It’s okay! Ask me."



M: Doing public fundraisers, I’m sure you anticipated people were going to ask you a lot of personal questions. So did you have some hesitation going into it because of that?

CM: “Yeah, I thought about just raising the money over time myself to just avoid it. Because I wear a bind every day, I don’t think many people would even know if I had (top surgery) done.

But also it’s really important to me that other people who identify the same as me can be like, ‘oh, that’s totally okay.’ Like I’ve had so many genderqueer, non-binary people contact me and just be like, ‘thank you... can we have lunch?’ And they just want to sit down and talk about it, because they don’t say it out loud either."



M: Do you think it’s important to take it upon yourself to speak on behalf of others who might not be as comfortable with expressing themselves yet?

CM: “Yeah, I’ve always done that. I’ll talk about my mood disorder or about being queer, because I know a lot of people don’t feel comfortable. My voice is on a microphone almost every day, so if I can use my voice in a positive light, then why not?”



M: Do you feel like you have to use humour in your current situation to explain things?

CM: “Oh, I use humour for everything! Like I don’t know how to handle emotions.

But yeah, when you’re explaining this to somebody, you basically have to be like the way that you talk to men when you’re a woman. You know, just being like, ‘oh let me just rephrase that…’ You just have to kind of dumb it down and make it comfortable for the other person.

That’s how everything is though in life, right? Especially as a comic."



M: What's it like in Toronto for genderqueer or non-binary comics? Do you have lots of representation in the community there?

CM: “There’s representation for every community in Toronto. I started Queer and Present Danger Productions to make a database of all queer comics in Canada and then eventually of all queer entertainment. So Prides and stuff can contact one place to find the queers in their areas, or the ones that they want to book.

Because I feel like a lot of the time, you have to be the representation on the show. If (bookers) want a diverse lineup, they get a person of colour and then they get a lesbian or something. And then I’m also a woman, so they’re like, ‘cool, we knocked that out of the park with two girls!’ and the rest (of the lineup) is going to be white men.

So if I can make a show with all LGBTQ-identifying people, it’s going to be a really diverse, different show. We don’t all talk about the same thing, which is what putting one of us on (a lineup) as a token suggests.”



M: Why should people burrow out of their warm houses to come see you on the 27th (if they're not already convinced)?

CM: “I put together really good shows and I have some of the funniest friends. I know the comedy scene in Winnipeg, so I chose some of the people who just make me laugh so hard.

If you’re LGBTQ-identifying, it’s really important to support each other. And if you’re not, you’re an ally. So that’s your job, too!"

Chantel Marostica's fundraising show #TellEmBoobsBye happens at the Park Theatre Dec. 27, with performances by Dana Smith, Tim Gray, Cathy Herbert, J.D. Renaud, Bucko, Amber Daniels, Angie St Mars, Outside Joke and other surprise guests. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.