Five holiday-themed things to do in Winnipeg this weekend

Go for a trek before diving into the turkey and gravy

Embark on a little Christmas Eve nordic walking at Fort Whyte Alive. It’s free with regular admission. Head out between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., get some fresh air and then pig out on stuffing after that work out. Fort Whyte Alive is located at 1961 McCreary Road. Visit www.fortwhyte.org for more info.

Christmas Cheer Board wrapping up gift and hamper delivery

If you have a few last-minute hours to spare, give a helping hand to deliver hampers for the Christmas Cheer Board. Hampers are being delivered until noon on Saturday, December 24. If you want to take the time to play Santa and deliver food and presents to Winnipeg families in need, call 204-989-5680 or come on down to the warehouse at 250-1395 Ellice Avenue.

Driving through a Winter Wonderland

Take a ride out to Red River Exhibition Park and bask in a one-million light show. The Canad Inns Winter Wonderland is Manitoba’s largest drive-thru light show. It displays more than one million lights in 26 different themes. It's open Christmas Eve from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The skating rink is up and running and is free to use when you pay general admission.

Deep thoughts at the WAG

If you need to unwind before you are knee deep in holiday festivities, visit the Winnipeg Art Gallery and get a close up look at the sculpture Le Penseur, otherwise known as The Thinker. This famous piece of art was created by French sculptor Auguste Rodin who worked on it from 1880 until his death in 1917 and is on display at the WAG until April 7. The gallery will be open Friday, December 23 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, December 24 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Who’s who at the Zoo?