Police ask for public's help locating suspect in second-degree murder case

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help finding a murder suspect at large.
On Tuesday around 11 p.m., police responded to a call about a stabbing in the 400 block of Kennedy St.
Officers found a man "with serious injuries due to an apparent stabbing," according to a police news release. The man was taken to hospital and died of his injuries Friday morning.
Police identified Clarence Ignace, a 25-year-old man from Winnipeg, as the victim on Friday.
Investigators are looking for Tyron Custer Harper, 23, in connection with the case. An arrest warrant for second-degree murder, among other charges, has been issued for the suspect, police said.
Harper is described as aboriginal, 5'10" tall and 200 lbs.
Police asked members of the public not to approach Harper, but to call the homicide unit if they have information on his whereabouts at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
