Police ask for public's help locating suspect in second-degree murder case

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help finding a murder suspect at large.

On Tuesday around 11 p.m., police responded to a call about a stabbing in the 400 block of Kennedy St.

Officers found a man "with serious injuries due to an apparent stabbing," according to a police news release. The man was taken to hospital and died of his injuries Friday morning.

Police identified Clarence Ignace, a 25-year-old man from Winnipeg, as the victim on Friday.

Investigators are looking for Tyron Custer Harper, 23, in connection with the case. An arrest warrant for second-degree murder, among other charges, has been issued for the suspect, police said.

Harper is described as aboriginal, 5'10" tall and 200 lbs.