Worker at Winnipeg seniors residence charged with several break and enters
WINNIPEG — A worker at a seniors residence has been charged in several break-ins at the complex in Winnipeg.
Police say there had been several break and enters at several suites in the residence between October and mid-November in which personal items were stolen.
Police say the accused was a maintenance worker at the complex.
Cory Charles Hughes, who is 28, is charged with six counts of break and enter and five counts of theft.
Hughes has been taken into custody.
