Christmas blizzard still in Manitoba forecast

A Christmas blizzard warning still hangs over southeastern Manitoba.

Environment Canada is cautioning everyone to rethink their holiday travel plans, as heavy snow and strong winds move from North Dakota across the U.S. border.

The City of Winnipeg is under a winter storm watch, with five centimetres of snow in the forecast today and another dumping of 20 to 30 centimetres tonight. Meanwhile, areas closer to the U.S. border are in for 40 to 50 centimetres of the white stuff by Monday morning. The most intense snowfall will hit north of the U.S. border this evening.

Christmas will be a blustery day, too, so be careful on the roads. Winds are expected to reach 30 to 50 km/h today and 60 to 70 km/h tonight. Temperatures will hit a high of -7 C.

This storm will "significantly disrupt holiday plans for all of southern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan," according to Environment Canada.

More than two dozen flights scheduled to arrive and depart from the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport have been cancelled.

In Winnipeg, the snowfall should wrap up by noon on Boxing Day, but the winds will still keep blowing at 40 to 60 km/h. It'll be a little chillier too, at -13 C.