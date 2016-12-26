Top 2016 stories, part one: Tories unseat 17 years of NDP rule

It was a blue wave that rolled in and wiped out nearly 17 years of NDP rule in Manitoba.

On April 19, Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister became the 22nd premier of Manitoba as he and his party handily walked away with a majority government.

The PCs swiped seats from NDP strongholds such as Southdale, Brandon East (a previously orange in its entire 47-year history) and Riel.

The Tory landslide meant the defeat of Greg Selinger, who resigned as NDP leader immediately after the results were confirmed. The party finished with its worst showing since 1988. Selinger, who retained his seat in St. Boniface, told supporters he took responsibility for the outcome.

The Tories captured 40 of the 57 seats, with the NDP holding on to just 14 and the Liberals taking three. Liberal Leader, Rana Bokhari, was unsuccessful in winning a seat in the legislature, losing to the NDP’s Wab Kinew in Fort Rouge and failing to achieve official party status. Bokhari would eventually resign as leader.

As for the new Premier, Pallister stood in front of an elated crowd of supporters on election night saying "the only thing better than tonight in Manitoba is tomorrow. And tomorrow, all Manitobans are going to walk out into a beautiful spring morning and they're going to look up and the sky is gonna be blue.”

Pallister campaigned on a promise to build infrastructure, increase trade – particularly with other provinces – and reverse an NDP decision to hike the provincial sales tax by one percent.

A number of Selinger's cabinet ministers dubbed the “Rebel Five” formed a revolt as a result of Selinger’s about face when it came to promising no provincial tax increase and forced a leadership contest in 2015 that Selinger won by the skin of his teeth.

Brandon University political scientist Kelly Saunders said of the election that the Tories ran a campaign that saw them “repeating the mantra about broken trust and broken promises for sure, but they kind of let the NDP unravel themselves."