Let the races begin: Summer games, Manitoba leadership to dominate 2017 headlines

It will be a fight to the finish for some 4,000 coaches and athletes who will descend upon Winnipeg in July 2017 as the city plays host to the 50th Canada Summer games.

It’s also looking like a fight to the finish for Manitoba’s New Democrats and the provincial Liberals as well. Both parties will dedicate most of 2017 searching for new blood to replace vacant leadership positions. Leadership conventions will be held in the fall.

Former NDP premier Greg Selinger resigned immediately after the April 19th election when his government was steamrolled by Brian Pallister and his PC Party. The NDP had been in power since winning a majority in 1999.

Liberal Leader Rana Bokhari also stepped down a few months after the election. While the Liberals added two seats to give them a total of three, Bokhari failed to win herself a seat and the party still did not achieve official party status.

It’s expected to be a wild ride for both the NDP and the Liberals who are struggling financially and licking pretty deep wounds after plenty of political party infighting.

Add to that, a popular member of the NDP and former cabinet minister Kevin Chief announced this month that he’s leaving politics to spend more time with his family. There had been some hope Chief would consider running as leader.

Hopefully, party faithful will find some time during the leadership campaigns to lend a hand as volunteers for the much anticipated summer games that runs from July 28 – August 13. Organizers say they need at least 6,000 helpers!

“Manitobans are known for their volunteerism, enthusiasm and support for major sport and cultural events,” said Games President and CEO Jeff Hnatiuk.

With 250 events and 16 sports being represented, the games are expected to draw some 20,000 visitors to the city. It’s estimated the event will generate about $153 million. It’s the country’s largest multi-sport event for young athletes.

Volunteers need to be 16-years-of-age or older by June 30, 2017. If you want to be part of the action, visit canadagames.ca/2017.

Other issues to watch out for in 2017

· Growth fees for a number of new residential areas are due to come into effect May 1. However, miffed developers have threatened to take the city to court.

· October 2017 will mark three years in office for Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman. Will he reveal if he plans to run again in 2018?

· More Syrian refugees will call Winnipeg home. More than 100 families are due to land in the city by the end of February.