Grey Cup game in the cards for Blue Bombers in 2017: psychic

Winnipeg psychic Rachel Stiles admits she knows next to nothing about sports. Yet, the owner of Rising Moon Curiosity Shop in St. Boniface accurately predicted the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were not ready to punt their GM or head coach heading into next season.

While performing a reading for Metro less than 24-hours before the Bombers announced contract extensions for Kyle Walters and Mike O’Shea, Stiles strongly sensed the football club would stick by them despite a heartbreaking one-point loss to the BC Lions that knocked them out of the CFL’s West Division semi-final last month.

Whoa!

“I feel like the fans need to trust the decision makers and back them up,” she said. “I really sense this team is going to the end for the big win in 2017.”

So as you ready your bets for that, the cards display a different story when it comes to the Winnipeg Jets.

“I’m not getting the sense they will make the playoffs this time,” Stiles said while cringing at the unpopular prediction. “But, I do see a very young player (hello, Patrik Laine) who will be around for a number of years and will be the one who takes this team really far,” she said.

According to numerology, 2016 was the year of 9 which meant endings, whereas 2017 is the year of 1 which represents new beginnings.

“Out with the old and in with the new,” Stiles said. “2017 will be a much better year for a lot of people.”

Stiles said this is a perfect opportunity for people to start something new and tackle “all of those things you said you would do, but just never got around to it.”

“Release everything that doesn’t serve you in your life. What isn’t serving you has gotta go!”

Be prepared to wear a lot of layers and deal with plenty of snow as you usher in the New Year.

“January is going to be really cold, like, really cold,” Stiles said. “And, while it won’t be as cold in February and March, we are going to experience a lot of the white stuff. But once we get through all of that, it is going to be a good summer for gardeners and farmers.”

And how about Winnipeg’s political scene?