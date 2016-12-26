Top 2016 stories, part 3: MTS Centre was downtown diamond

When famous Canadian music producer David Foster invited friends in the entertainment industry to join him for his annual gala to raise millions for his organ donation foundation this September, he chose Winnipeg as the location and MTS Centre as the venue.

Celebrities such as Michael Bolton, Seal, Carly Rae Jepsen and Sinbad walked the red carpet and performed that night in a facility that continues to receive high praise from industry after opening in November 2004.

“You only have to look at the quality and quantity of events we have been able to attract to see what a great run we’ve had the past year,” said Rob Wozny, Vice-President of Communications and Community Engagement for True North Sports and Entertainment.

Regarded as one of the busiest arenas in the country, the facility hosts over 140 events each year and is highly touted as a huge catalyst for downtown development.

This month, Venues Today announced it had ranked MTS Centre 13 out of 20 of arenas worldwide that have a capacity to cater to between 10,000 and 15,000 people. This position is based on concert and event grosses from October, 2015 to October 2016 and its annual rankings are considered influential by arena managers looking to secure top-tier tours and events.

“Artists really want to come here,” said Wozny. “They love the reception and reaction they get when they perform in our city and find the experience at MTS Centre to be exceptional.”

MTS Centre rounded out the year with a visit from funny man Jerry Seinfeld and earlier in 2016, the likes of Justin Bieber, Rhianna, Selena Gomez and Black Sabbath graced the stage.

Winnipeg was also a stop for many memorable and highly emotional tours. The Tragically Hip, with their beloved front man Gord Downie who is battling terminal brain cancer, played two shows to sold out crowds, Dolly Parton made the ‘Peg part of her Pure & Simple Tour and Garth Brooks returned to Winnipeg after 20 years to perform not one, not two but four shows.

The Venues Today review wasn’t the only shout-out for the 12-year-old facility which is also home to the Winnipeg Jets and its farm team the Manitoba Moose.

In June, the MTS Centre was recognized as the number one NHL arena for fan experience for the second year in a row according to Stadium Journey which stated “the atmosphere at MTS Centre is arguably one of the best in the league. Fans are loud and proud.”

