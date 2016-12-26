Top 2016 stories, part two: Heritage Classic puck drops in Winnipeg

Snow had yet to fall and temperatures were on the warm side, but that didn’t keep Winnipeg’s Investors Group Field from transforming a football stadium into one massive outdoor rink this October for the fourth annual NHL Heritage Classic.

The much-anticipated weekend-long event drew thousands of people locally and from outside of the ‘Peg to partake in both the alumni game between former Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers players on October 22 and a regular season NHL game between the current Jets and Oilers on Sunday, October 23.

Legendary NHL stars that included “the Great One” Wayne Gretzky, Dale Hawerchuk, Mark Messier, Thomas Steen and Paul Coffey descended on to the city to join current Jets and Oilers players to provide an unforgettable weekend for lovers of Canada’s national game.

While the current Edmonton Oilers beat the current Winnipeg Jets 3-0 in the regulation Sunday game in front of 33,240 exuberant hockey fans, the Jets alumni team had a little more luck in their not-so-regulatory game the day before.

Former Jet Teemu Selanne, 46, scored twice in that game much to the delight of Winnipeg Jets fans. Selanne’s goals contributed to the Jets alumni team win over the alumni Oilers with a final score of 6-5. Selanne, who achieved the current league record for most goals scored by a rookie when he was a Jet in 1993, also received the Key to the City by Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman while he was in town for the Heritage Classic.

The rivalry between these two teams dates back to before the Jets left Winnipeg and fans were thrilled to have them battle it out in an event that has become wildly popular in the hockey world. The Heritage Classic promised to be a jam-packed weekend with memorable moments both on and off the ice and it delivered.

The fact the current Jets didn’t win on the Sunday didn’t seem to upset fans who were simply over the moon to have had this event in Winnipeg.