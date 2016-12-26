Winter storm rages on in southern Manitoba

The snow should lighten up, but the blustery winds will rage on in southern Manitoba on Boxing Day.

The stormy weather will continue to wreck havoc on the roads, causing poor visibility for drivers heading back home after Christmas.

According to Environment Canada, the bulk of the snow has already fallen on southern Manitoba, with five to 10 centimetres more expected on Monday.

The blizzard warning in the City of Winnipeg and Dugald region has been downgraded to a winter storm warning.

Other parts of southern Manitoba are still under a blizzard warning.