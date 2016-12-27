Manitobans on employment income assistance send MLAs video wishlist

Holiday Greetings with a social-concious solicitation are making their way to Manitoba's southern-bound Premier, thanks to a coalition of agencies committed to eliminating poverty.

The group, Make Poverty History Manitoba (MPHM), is delivering a series of video messages recorded by Manitobans who receive Employment and Income Assistance (EIA) to Premier Brian Pallister to remind him of the basic needs they say they go without due to that assistance being inadequate.

Each video will feature a different Manitoban sharing their hardships that led to them requiring EIA, and sharing what "a small increase would mean to them."

In a prepared statement Josh Brandon, MPHM chairperson, said Manitobans "don't always get everything we want for Christmas, but at the very least we should all have the income for our basic needs.

"Unfortunately, incomes on EIA are so low that people have to do without some of the basic essentials like soap, toilet paper or bus tickets."

In the first video sent to provincial leaders, an EIA recipient explains what it is like to live on $750 per month while spending most of it, $550 on rent.

The video campaign dubbed 12 Basic Needs of Christmas began dispatching those messages daily to Pallister and other MLAs on Christmas Day.

After the 12 days are up, a rally at the Legislature on January 6 will further express the sentiment of the videos and ask the province to fund the basic needs of all Manitobans by increasing EIA rates.

MPHM asserts senile adults on general assistance and on disability live with total incomes that are only 53 per cent and 68 per cent of the poverty line, respectively.