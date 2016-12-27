Jones on Jets: Christmas talk and a New Year's resolution for the special teams

Not every Manitoban is a hockey fan, but they're definitely related to a few.

That's why there was so much Winnipeg Jets merchandise at most family Christmases (did you get a hat or a mug?), and most likely why the talk around so many Christmas tables went a little something like this:

"Watch much NHL hockey this year yet?" someone asks no one in particular.

"Yeah I've caught a few games, those kids sure can play," replies some uncle referring to the Jets' high-achieving picks from the past few drafts.

He's saying what league insiders and everyone else already knows, when two top four D-men – Jacob Trouba, 22, and Josh Morrisey, 21 – are emerging as leading men in the defensive corps and the top line is the last three highest drafted forwards – Mark Scheifele, 23, Nikolaj Ehlers, 20, and Patrik Laine, 18 – the proof is in the pudding.

"That Laine has a heck of a shot," says another relative.

Well, yeah, he's got 19 goals, many of which were just rude to goaltenders who made no real error in positioning, but nevertheless wound up watching a practically weaponized puck whiz past them.

"Scheifele has really got his game together, I like how he's developed," says the uncle, probably an astute former player turned coach, also adding something about "Ehler's wheels."

Right again, prototypical hockey fam. Those guys have 31 and 30 points, respectively, Scheifele looks more comfortable producing consistently while playing top-line minutes, and Ehlers' blazing speed (and bro'ing out with Laine) has helped make him the wing man to a dangerous line.

But the conversation would then likely turn away from those high points and coalesce around the less positive elements of the Jets' season to date.

"Not so sure about Maurice. He's got to put the line blender away … With the right pieces in place we should be winning more than we are … I think Hellebuyck will be a solid number one goalie for sure, but I don't know if this is his year … We're not making the playoffs, that's just not going to happen … Next year is our year, maybe two more until we're a winning team ... We need to stop taking so many penalties, and start scoring on the powerplay."

Welllp one by one some truth perhaps lays in each point, less in a few, but pointing out deficits without offering solutions is unproductive.

So since the season of giving directly precedes the season of often-ambitious resolutions, I'm going to offer up a New Year's resolution for the Jets and their fans to ponder.

Just like most of what your relatives said after dinner and a few cocktails, take it with a grain of salt.

Jets 2017 New Year's Resolution: Fix the special teams

Visit NHL.com and take a look at Winnipeg's power play percentage – they're converting on just 15.3 per cent of their chances, far below the league average of 18.41 per cent.

The Jets have spent around 200 minutes with an extra man while scoring just 18 times on 118 chances.

Only six teams have had more power plays, but only eight teams have scored less during the chances they've had than the beer-leaguered Jets.

So clearly something's got to improve in the power play productivity, but the penalty kill is among the bottom three (76.7 per cent) in the NHL so it's not exactly a highlight either.

The Jets have actually allowed more goals while shorthanded than any other team, paying the price on 30 penalties so far.

Captain Blake Wheeler has said it's "not rocket science" fixing the special teams, and hinted that building confidence and getting into a "rhythm" might help.

Surely it would, success breeds success.

But since the Jets have been shorthanded 129 times, more than any team, but the Calgary Flames (133 TSH), limiting penalties couldn't hurt improving the penalty kill, to start.

A lot of strong penalty killers see big minutes already, there's no way increasing their work load that much helps them play their best.

To address power play problems, Maurice should find a way to get Laine into his wheelhouse and a scoring position as often as possible at any cost.

This is probably already happening, and relying on the kid to solve everything isn't a long-term solution, but consider how seven of 18 power play goals belong to Laine.

Other teams build power plays around one player – the Washington Capitals power play has been most successful when it's essentially just a machine to produce classic Alex Ovechkin goals – and that's a model Winnipeg might be smart to emulate.

Laine's already riding in Ovechkin's spot on a first power play unit, but according to hockey-reference.com he has just 55 total shots attempted while on the power play, not enough when compared to Ovie's 88 this year.

Meanwhile, only 43.2 per cent of the elder sniper's total shots attempted wound up on goal (22 missed), while 65.5 per cent of Laine's found their mark (and just seven missed).

So the Finnish kid hits the net more often when given the chance to shoot, scores about a quarter of the time when that happens, but isn't given the chance to shoot as often. See where I'm going with this?

It's all a lot more complicated down on the ice, but getting Laine into a scoring position on the power play more often can only help solve the Jets' perpetual power play problem.