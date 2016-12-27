Snow removal crews still hard at work in Winnipeg

The city's snow clearing teams remained active in full force Tuesday as they continued to clean up the significant snowfall that blanketed the city on Christmas day.

The majority of the public works department's 400 pieces of snow-removal equipment were mobilized as soon as the flakes started falling.

On Monday, Boxing Day, residents were asked to stay home and limit travel to "essential trips only" as truck plows handled high priority regional streets, collector roads and bus routes.

Sidewalk clearing on those same routes began late Monday evening, along with closer-to-the-road grader plowing.

Back lane clearing began at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, and "will continue until the network is completed."

As of Tuesday afternoon, plows were nearly done priority one route grader plowing, were continuing to get into priority two route grader plowing, and were monitoring residential streets and "addressing problem areas."

All of the city's snow disposal sites are open and available for public use 24/7.

In a public statement, the city said "sanding will be ongoing to improve traction where required."

The public works department will be monitoring the road and sidewalk conditions as the week continues and sharing information online pertaining to their operations.

Parking bans

In order to facilitate the major plowing efforts, a declared snow route parking ban is in effect, meaning any marked snow route normally closed to parking between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. is instead closed beginning at 12 midnight.

Anyone missing that memo may receive a $100 ticket, $50 if paid early, but may also be towed to the towing company's compound.

The additional two hours on the parking ban will remain in effect until snow clearing is completed, after which the annual snow route parking ban will continue to be in place beginning at 2 a.m. nightly until March 2.