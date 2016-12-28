Woman, 52, dies in fire in mobile home south of Winnipeg; fire deemed accidental

ILES DES CHENES, Man. — A woman has died in a mobile home fire south of Winnipeg.

Mounties say they along with the firefighters responded at 6 a.m. Tuesday to the fire in the trailer in Iles Des Chenes.

The home was partially engulfed in flames when emergency officials arrive.

Once the fire was brought under control, firefighters went in and found an unconscious 52-year-old woman in one of the bedrooms.

First responders tried to resuscitate the woman but she was pronounced dead on scene.