Five things to do in Winnipeg this New Year’s Eve

Fun at The Forks

Bundle up and take in the Wawanesa Insurance Family New Year’s Eve. This annual event is filled with indoor and outdoor things to do including ball hockey and kids art activities. There will be two firework displays at 8 pm and midnight. Live music on the main stage inside The Forks Market starts at 5 p.m. and features entertainment including an appearance by The Bros. Landreth. The festivities are also being recognized as the kick off to Canada’s 150th birthday.

Add a little mystery to your NYE celebrations, 1920’s style

Winnipeg’s Love Life Productions and Culture Card present The Happiness Hotel – 2nd Floor. The 1920’s inspired party goes from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Guests will be greeted with complementary bubbly and can explore five different rooms that feature a variety of experiences from virtual painting to card readings. Enjoy music, dancing and, oh yeah, there’s a twist. The location of the hotel will not be revealed until December 30! Tickets are $40. Visit www.eventbrite.ca and enter Happiness Hotel for more information if you want to experience something really different.

Have yourself a “wheelie” good time!

Lace up your roller skates and ring in the New Year at a Winnipeg favourite -Wheelies- located at 1010 Logan Avenue. Open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be games, prizes and music. Admission is $7 per skater, which includes skate rentals if you don’t have your own. All ages are welcome.

Celebrate at one of Winnipeg’s longest running NYE bashes

The RBC Convention Centre hosts Winter’s Eve – A New Year’s Celebration where party goers will experience the warmth of the new City View Room as they nibble on complementary appetizers before sitting down to a five-course gourmet meal prepared by award-winning chefs. There will be a silent auction in support of Siloam Mission and a trip to Churchill as the door prize. For ticket info and more, visit www.wcc.mb.ca/nye2016 or call 204-957-4545.

