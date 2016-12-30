Manitoba Public Insurance lists top five fraud cases of this year

WINNIPEG — From staged car accidents to bogus car theft claims, Manitoba Public Insurance had to deal with a lot of fraud cases in 2016.

MPI’s special investigation unit takes a look at all suspicious claims, and this year they looked at 2,100 such cases, coming up with a top-five list.

In one case, a person claimed to be hit by a car and unable to work, but security footage showed the claimant hadn't been hit at all.

A Porsche owner claimed that his car was stolen from his apartment block but RCMP found the badly damaged vehicle in a rural area the day before, resulting in the claim being denied.

A man who was seriously hurt in the United States tried to file a claim with MPI, but it turned out he hadn't lived in Manitoba for several years, making him ineligible.

A father and son were asked to give a statement to an investigator about a stolen truck, but the son offered to pay nearly $11,000 in damage costs because, it turned out, he had taken the truck and rear-ended another vehicle.

Finally, two cars collided and were badly damaged, but it turned out the drivers knew each other and had staged the crash to cash in on the already badly damaged vehicles.

One of them pleaded guilty to fraud while there is a warrant out for the arrest of the second driver.