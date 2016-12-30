Police in Manitoba issue warrant, search for convicted sex offender

BRANDON, Man. — The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit, along with Winnipeg Police and the RCMP, are on the lookout for a 43-year-old convicted sex offender.

Rainie James Semple, who also uses the last name Everett, failed to return for his curfew on Thursday.

Semple is described as aboriginal, standing five-foot-seven and weighing 163 pounds.

He has a panther tattoo on his right forearm and a heart on his left hand.