Police in Manitoba issue warrant, search for convicted sex offender
BRANDON, Man. — The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit, along with Winnipeg Police and the RCMP, are on the lookout for a 43-year-old convicted sex offender.
Rainie James Semple, who also uses the last name Everett, failed to return for his curfew on Thursday.
Semple is described as aboriginal, standing five-foot-seven and weighing 163 pounds.
He has a panther tattoo on his right forearm and a heart on his left hand.
