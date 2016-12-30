Theft of hockey sticks leaves grieving Winnipeg family distraught

WINNIPEG — Some old hockey sticks earmarked for a memorial to a Winnipeg teenager who was allegedly slain earlier this year have been stolen from his family's garage.

About 15 of 40 sticks belonging to the family of Cooper Nemeth were taken sometime Wednesday evening.

They're being collected to build a commemorative bench to honour the memory of the 17-year-old Grade 12 hockey player, whose body was found in a bin days after he left a house party in February.

A 22-year-old man is awaiting trial on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police are investigating the theft and the Nemeth family is offering a reward for the sticks' return.

Family friend Andrew Skogen says some of the stolen items belonged to Cooper and the break-in has left the teen's relatives distraught.