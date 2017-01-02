Attica Riots to test out new tunes on tough Winnipeg crowd

For the members of local alt-rock trio Attica Riots, their hometown of Winnipeg is a great - and tough - testing ground for new music.

Fans here “know what they’ve seen and they know what they like,” said lead singer/guitarist Bobby Desjarlais.

The band - Desjarlais, with brothers Anders (drums) and Kyle Erickson (bass) - will play next Wednesday at The Good Will.

They are also booked to perform as part of Festival du Voyageur in late February.

Desjarlais said that as supportive as people are at home, fans here have also seen the band a lot, “so they scrutinize you in an almost personal way.”

“We try to use the local shows as ways of trying out new things,” he said. “We’ll start testing the buoyancy of our new (previously unheard) songs at those two shows, seeing if they’ll float. And if we have to tweak, we’re always entitled to take a song off the set lists.”

“But it's nice at a local show, for people who have seen us numerous times over the years, to give them the first play and see how it goes,” he said.

Meanwhile, singles Misery and Love Sunshine & Hysteria have been racking up radio plays in markets including Winnipeg and Toronto. The latter song will be the title track of Attica Riots’ new record expected sometime in 2017.

“The release date is kind of a moving target at this point, said Desjarlais, explaining that it depends how well future singles do on radio.

And then there are streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music: “New ways to reach your audience,” he said. “It’s multifaceted - I don't think anything has bumped radio off the meter. Radio can still have a really strong arm in that part of your career.”

“I think radio is always there. But it’s nice that there’s more than that one avenue now, for a band that maybe doesn’t sit as well on radio. They can still find success with these other routes, where people are cutting out the middleman telling them what to listen to.”