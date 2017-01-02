What to watch for in Winnipeg politics in 2017

Growth fee battle keeps rumbling

If two development groups keep their word, the City of Winnipeg will soon face a legal challenge over its new growth fees policy.

The Manitoba Home Builders’ Association and Urban Development Institute could launch a lawsuit against the city in the first few weeks of 2017.

Mike Moore, president of the home builders’ group, says they will challenge whether the city has authority to usher in the new impact fees without provincial approval.

By May, developers building new homes along the outskirts of the city will have to pay $9,500 for a 1,800- square foot home.

Portage and Main teardown

When will the barricades at Portage and Main come down? At what price?

The answers should be made public in the next several months, when city council considers a report on reintroducing pedestrians to the intersection.

The mayor maintains a far-fetched hope of seeing pedestrians cross the intersection in time for the city to host the Canada Summer Games this July.

But chief administrative officer Doug McNeil, says it’s much more complex, requiring the involvement of multiple city departments and sign-on from the property owners on the corner.

Public Safety Building still stands, but for how long?

It’s creeping up to the one-year anniversary of council’s vote to demolish the Public Safety Building.

But Winnipeggers still don’t know what exactly will become of that site and the shuttered Civic Centre Parkade across the street.

Last March, the planning, property and development committee voted in a plan that would one day see the former police headquarters and brutalist-style building demolished in order to make way for a larger public space — a fate that Bowman wholeheartedly supports.

John Kiernan, director of the city’s planning department, said back in September that community consultations on the future of the PSB site would start in the next six to eight weeks.

Those weeks have come and gone and there has been no word publicly about when this engagement will begin nor explanation for the delay.

Thumbs up or thumbs down for Bowman

Now entering his third year at the political helm of city hall, Mayor Brian Bowman’s public approval ratings are worth watching, especially with a municipal election just around in the corner in 2018.

A probe research poll in July 2016 showed that 69 per cent of Winnipeggers surveyed said they were happy with the performance of the rookie mayor who won the 2014 election with 111,504 votes.

But 2016 was the first year Bowman’s leadership came under harsh scrutiny. Many members of the development community have criticized the mayor for ushering in growth fees. Other business leaders have been vocally concerned about the city’s spending on road repairs.

It will be interesting to see how public opinion shifts towards Bowman.

Talking about taking out the trash

The city is planning to talk (compostable) trash with Winnipeggers.

That is, city staff will ask residents what they want from a curbside organics waste pick-up program.

The water and waste department was tasked with devising a new consultation plan, after some councillors blasted a planned user-pay model. Those naysayers argued that it’s unfair to force all homeowners to pay for a green bin, when some already compost or have limited incomes.