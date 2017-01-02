Winnipeg traveller describes Istanbul in wake of New Year's attack

The New Year’s Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul has not deterred one Winnipegger’s travel plans.

Davis and her boyfriend were not near the Reina nightclub during the attack. They had spent the evening in the busy Taksim Square, where nothing seemed out of the ordinary to Davis apart from the heightened security.

It wasn’t until the next day, when she awoke to Facebook messages, that she learned of the attack.

“At first, I kind of hid out in the hotel,” she said.

“I wasn’t sure if it was safe to go out.”

But when she finally stepped outside, she noticed what appeared to be a normal day in Istanbul, with thousands of people bustling about.

In speaking with some Turkish people, she found that “they simply cannot let these terrorists dictate the way they live their lives.”

She has adopted that mindset.

“I’m not willing to give these terrorists a leg up,” she said. “I want to experience as much as I can.”

Davis, who owns the Tara Davis Studio Boutique in Winnipeg’s Exchange District, is leaving Istanbul on Jan. 3 to continue her five-week trip into West Africa and then Dubai.

Meanwhile, Turkish police detained eight people in connection to the attack but were still hunting for the gunman on Monday.

Nearly two-thirds of the dead in the upscale club, which is frequented by local celebrities, were foreigners, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency said. Many of them hailed from the Middle East.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed late Sunday that a Canadian was among those who died in the massacre. She has since been identified as Alaa Al-Muhandis, a woman from Milton, Ont.



“We mourn with the people of Turkey today and with all countries who lost citizens in this vicious attack,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“We also grieve the senseless loss of a Canadian citizen and remain steadfast in our determination to work with allies and partners to fight terrorism and hold perpetrators to account.”