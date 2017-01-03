Recognize these cowboys? Federal archivists ask for help naming indigenous people in historic photographs

As Canada turns the page on a new calendar year and welcomes its 150th birthday, archivists are scrambling in a race against time to right a historical wrong.

Project Naming, established in 2002, aims to put names to the faces of indigenous people whose photographs appear in Library and Archives Canada’s collection.

With more than 33 million photos to sift through — and only about two per cent of those shots digitized — the rewrite is an overwhelming, yet necessary task, said Beth Greenhorn, manager of online content for the public services branch of Library and Archives Canada.

"For me, I think having a name to a face creates a sense of dignity. It demonstrates that the people that are depicted in these pictures have lives. They contributed to their communities. They had family networks and friends," she said. "By giving a name, I think it does restore this sense of dignity and I think corrects a historical wrong."

Indigenous people are largely anonymous in the archival photography collection, described instead as Indian, Métis, Eskimo or Inuit, Greenhorn said.

Meanwhile, non-indigenous people tend to be named in most of the photographs, reflecting the racial biases of the photographers at the time.

Do you recognize anyone? William G. Cowie / Library and Archives Canada Family standing outside their home in Kettle Rapids, Man. in 1924.

Rosemary Gilliat / Library and Archives Canada Boy collecting water from a frozen lake in Brochet, Man. in March 1955.

Rosemary Gilliat / Library and Archives Canada Woman with child in the water, Swan River, Man., June 23, 1956.

Rosemary Gilliat / Library and Archives Canada Boy standing on a swing, Swan River, Man., June 23, 1956.

Edwin C. Kemp / Library and Archives Canada Women and children waiting at the railway station, Wabowden, Man., August 13, 1936.

Geological Survey of Canada / Library and Archives Canada Women and children at Oxford House, Man., unknown date.

Since 2002, about 2,500 people, places and activities have been identified by members of the public – whether on the Library and Archives of Canada website or on their Facebook page.

Project Naming began by focusing on photos from Inuit communities, then expanded its mandate to include First Nations and Métis groups across Canada in May 2015.

For the Manitoba Métis Federation, the project complements years of homegrown efforts to identify their ancestors, some of whom were afraid to publicly describe themselves as Métis after the murder of Louis Riel in 1885, said MMF's director of communications Jonathan Hamel.

"The Métis Nation has suffered a lot when it comes to loss of identity and suppression and oppression," he said. "It’s important for us and for our Métis elders to be able to help identify some of these people so that we can say, 'Hey, these are our people. This is who we were.'"

As vital as it is to name each individual pictured, archivists would also like to update the photos’ captions to reflect the evolution of language choices preferred in Canada.

"People at that time were using out-dated terminology by today’s standards. So a lot of the time when people are looking for photos from their community, they just have to sometimes use different strategies (or words)," Greenhorn said.

Some of the photos date so far back that people featured in them may no longer be recognized by their relatives, Greenhorn added, making Project Naming’s mission even more pressing.