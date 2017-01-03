Manitoba Mounties need help to find 3 men who attacked homeowner with machete

WINNIPEG — Mounties are investigating after a 43-year-old man was attacked with a machete at a home south of Winnipeg.

Around 1:40 a.m. officers were called to the residence in the southwest area of Niverville.

Police say the homeowner heard activity in his detached garage and when he entered, he was confronted by three men, all with their faces covered.

One of the men struck the homeowner with a machete and then all three fled, but police don't know if they were in a vehicle or on foot.

The homeowner has serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7908, or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.