Blustery winds wreak havoc on southern Manitoba roads

The snowfall may taper off in southern Manitoba on Tuesday, but the strong winds will continue to blow the white stuff around.

That 60 km/h winds will make it tough for drivers in the area to see the roads into the early afternoon.

The worst of the storm is hitting parts of the Dakotas, Northern Minnesota and Northwestern Ontario, according to Environment Canada. In Manitoba, the southernmost part of the Red River Valley will get the brunt of the blowing and drifting snow.

In Winnipeg and the Red River Valley, there will be about five to 10 centimetres of snow.

Sprague has already seen about 15 centimetres so far. Steinbach also has about that much, but the reports vary.

Snow amounts for areas east of the Red River will be around two to four centimetres.