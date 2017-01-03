'I can't see how we salvage this winter': Snowy sidewalks too far gone, advocate says

It snowed, snowed again, and now it’s snowing more, exposing a stark dichotomy between the maintenance of Winnipeg’s roads and its sidewalks.

It was one of the snowiest Decembers on record, to be fair, but while many roads are cleared, sanded and navigable, sidewalks next to them are hilly, snowy and impassable.

For anyone navigating by car, snowfall can be a blip of a burden as roads get messy and parking restrictions tighten up, but the city’s response is instant and eventually, satisfactory (almost all routes are passable in relatively short order).

But for people who walk, bike, bus, or use any combination of active transportation (AT) means to get around, the cumulative effect of snow on snow on snow—combined with maintenance crews' adherence to city policy, which ties sidewalks to road clearing priority—is essentially the end of easy passage.

“I can’t see how we can salvage this winter,” lamented Jamie Hilland of the Green Action Centre. “You’ll see (people) forced to walk on roadways because we prioritize vehicle travel over people walking.”

Hilland, who has led a walking school bus of kids clambering over sketchy, snowy sidewalks for eight years in Winnipeg said he can look at the streets and pathways and see when peak-winter has rendered AT a difficult-to-impractical choice.

“We’re at that point,” he said.

Hilland explained that for cyclists, children, the elderly, or anyone with mobility challenges the rest of this winter will be a “tough slog.”

“Right now a lot of them are homebound,” he said, adding that aside from resorting to driving, many AT fans have “no recourse.”

As the city encourages active living, and spends millions on bike lanes and transit, Hilland said the poor maintenance is “a disservice to the investment.”

Back-to-back snow slows process

Public works department spokesperson Ken Allen said it might look like roads are top priority because they get the “rapid response” of plows during snow events, but clearing sidewalks and trails remains high on the list.

He explained truck plows are dispatched as soon as the flakes start flying, and within hours the volume of snow pushed from roads during back-to-back quick responses means “snow storage on boulevards is at a premium.”

So sidewalks have normally been subjected to persistent snowfall before they’re cleared. The situation is exacerbated, in many cases, by snow spilling off windows onto sidewalks before or after they’re cleared.

That kind of “heavy accumulation” means the city has to use burly, precise snow blowers instead of plows—they’re better suited to move frozen snow to the little boulevard space remaining.

Unfortunately Allen, who drove plows and blowers around the city for 16 years, said it’s simply the “nature of the beast” that the blowers make for a “much slower process.”

And because even cleared sidewalks get fresh snow or spillage, the city also has to backtrack and loses progress.

“We’ve been clearing sidewalks since the first snow event in December… it’s an ongoing process,” Allen said. “We clear them as well as we can as quickly as we can, but if we get hit with another snow event it definitely sets us back and causes the snow-clearing operation on sidewalks to take longer.”

Allen said the department is asking “people be patient,” as the crews are “working as quickly as they can,” noting when it comes down to how the work gets done, they’re just following “the council-approved policy.”

Hilland said that policy is the sticking point, and he hopes it will get updated in the spring when a report on AT winter maintenance comes before the infrastructure and public works committee.

Rather than clearing sidewalks along with the priority of road they are adjacent to, Hilland would like to see a study identify unique priority for the busiest cycling and pedestrian routes.

“We should be clearing those first, just the same as what we do with roadways,” Hilland said. “I know we have limited resources, limited budgets, but I think we can do a better job in terms of prioritizing busy cycling and pedestrian corridors.