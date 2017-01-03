Winnipeg councillors on their top priorities for 2017

Like many of us, Winnipeg councillors rang in 2017 with a few goals in mind.

Metro Winnipeg asked our 15 municipal leaders to email a list of their specific priorities for the New Year. Ten responded before deadline.

Due to vacations and a snowy start to the work week, some of them were unavailable for comment on Tuesday.

Here’s what they had to say. Their responses have been edited for length and clarity:

Brian Mayes (St. Vital)

“On the local level I look forward to ground breaking on the new sports field and outdoor basketball court at my old high school, Dakota Collegiate and opening the new Fieldhouse at Dakota Community Centre. On a city-wide level I am psyched that we will be starting the new youth ‘urban peace corps’ with the University of Winnipeg this summer.”

John Orlikow (River Heights- Fort Garry)

“- Work with stakeholders to update OurWinnipeg including land use and infrastructure strategy tied into determining areas of growth.

- Implement new policies that will protect Winnipeg's tree canopy.

- Complete the Ash Street pocket park and streetscaping along Academy.

- Finalize the Grant Park Recreation Campus plan that will include the location of a new library and twin arena for the area.”

Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan)

“I look forward to my new role holding the mayor, the executive policy committee and the administration to account, publicly, by asking questions and challenging their direction and decisions (something I used to do primarily behind closed doors). I definitely want answers on what the opening of Portage and Main would cost and I will demand that the mayor hold public open hearings and a true meaningful dialogue with the public at large.”

Matt Allard (St. Boniface)

“On Winnipeg Transit:

- Explore the possibility of running Rapid Transit through St. Boniface.

- Explore improvements to existing routes like the 10, 19 and others.

On new consultation for infrastructure improvements to Marion & Archibald:

- Work with the community for a fresh plan, advocate for funding and consider all options on the table for a new plan."

Russ Wyatt (Transcona)

“I have three priorities: Roads, roads, roads.”

Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan)

“Continued progress on upgrading community centres, recreational amenities, roads, transit and seniors programming in Old Kildonan will be a priority. Advocating for walking and cycling improvements in North Winnipeg is important to me. This includes extending the Chief Peguis Greenway from Henderson to Main Street and the Northwest Hydro Greenway Corridor.”

Jenny Gerbasi (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry)

“I will be bringing forward a report from the Mayor’s Climate Change Working group, which I chair, with our recommendations that we have been working on over the last six months early in the year. There are a number of things the city is investing in the 2017 budget such as roads and transit, but I am particularly looking forward to seeing the new pavilion built at Crescent Drive Park.”

Mike Pagtakhan (Point Douglas)

“I want to see the work completed on the preliminary design for the Arlington Bridge this year. Also, I will be working to ensure that the downtown dog park is completed this year.

Some of the local projects I want to see completed or well under way in 2017 include the park shelter and fitness trail at Rosehill Park in Meadows West, plus the splash pads at the Freight House and at North Centennial.

A personal goal for me in 2017 is to achieve a level of fitness to take part in a couple of five kilometre runs this summer.”

Shawn Dobson (St. Charles)

"My priorities haven't changed. I'm still going to push for more openness and transparency at city hall. All councillors should be involved in the budget process and you can expect me to turn up the heat on that issue. As for my ward, I look forward to work finishing up on two playgrounds in my area this year: Canoe Bay Park and Whitegates Park."

Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntrye)