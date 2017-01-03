Fruitful endeavour: Local entrepreneur to ship 'fruit jerky' up north

The high season for farmers’ markets may have dried up in Winnipeg, but for one local entrepreneur, dry is ideal.

Iain Brynjolson is moving his food-dehydrating business into a commercial kitchen, which will allow him to yield the volume he needs to ship his products to First Nations communities in northern Manitoba.

He started by selling organic fruit at the Winnipeg Folk Festival, producing under the name “Food For Folks.”

The 27-year-old entrepreneur started selling dehydrated fruits in 2013.

Since then, the self-proclaimed Willy Wonka of dried fruits has been experimenting with new products, and selling them at farmers’ markets across the city.

Brynjolson sells his “fruit jerky” at prices comparable to fresh-bought fruit. Buyers can choose from apple, banana, and a few fruity mixes.

The idea to ship the dried goods up north came from his experience growing up in Winnipeg’s North end, which Brynjolson called a “food desert.”

“Both in Winnipeg and northern communities, traditional food knowledge has been lost. The demand is lost, so the supply and price isn’t there either,” said Brynjolson, who recently graduated from the University of Winnipeg with a major in urban and inner city Studies.

“People’s history is embedded in their foods. That knowledge is so empowering.”

The artisan nature of food dehydrating, according to Brynjolson, is finding the right thickness of cut and the right temperature for the flavours to caramelize at just the right moment.

The words “banana jerky” may elicit some arched brows, but Brynjolson says it’s often an eye-opener to the vast possibilities of produce.

“People are so surprised at the natural flavour. There’s a reason candy is flavored after fruit.”

To stimulate lost taste buds, Brynjolson wants to start shipping up samples.

Dehydrated foods shrink down ten times in weight, ten times in volume and last six months to a year, according to Brynjolson.

“People are paying 1.50 per pound in freight charges or more so that’s an extra 60 dollars for a case of bananas.”

But before he can approach any prospects with a plan, Brynjolson needs more fruit.

He plans to boost production and dehydrate his days away inside Hollow Reed Holistic on Corydon Avenue by Feb. 1.

Brynjolson says it was an organic partnership, as Hollow Reed Holistic is keen on shipping a range of natural medicines up north themselves.

In May, Brynolson left his job as produce manager at Neechi Commons to pursue Food for Folks full-time, but says his time at the inner-city grocery store created strong community ties and an opportunity to spread food knowledge.

“I’ve seen a 13-year-old girl throw a temper tantrum because her mom wouldn’t buy her asparagus. That’s the kind of thing that makes me feel like I’m doing my job.”