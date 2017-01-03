Winnipeg police seek 'dangerous' man following stabbing death

Winnipeg police are searching for a "dangerous" man following a stabbing death near Central Park last month.

Tyron Custer Harper, 23, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Clarence Ignace, 25, on Dec. 20 2016.

Officers found Ignace in the 400 block of Kennedy Street at 11 p.m. the previous night. He was sent to hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Harper for a number of charges, including second-degree murder.

He is described as five-foot-ten and weighing 200 lbs. Police say he's considered dangerous and should not be approached.