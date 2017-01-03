Winnipeg police seek 'dangerous' man following stabbing death
Tyron Custer Harper, 23, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Clarence Ignace, 25, on Dec. 20 2016.
Winnipeg police are searching for a "dangerous" man following a stabbing death near Central Park last month.
Officers found Ignace in the 400 block of Kennedy Street at 11 p.m. the previous night. He was sent to hospital with serious injuries and later died.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for Harper for a number of charges, including second-degree murder.
He is described as five-foot-ten and weighing 200 lbs. Police say he's considered dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information on Harper's whereabouts or any information related to this investigation is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
