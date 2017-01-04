City alleges composting company Samborksi owes $72K

The City of Winnipeg alleges it's owed money from a local composting company that’s no stranger to legal battles.

In a statement of claim filed at Manitoba’s Court of Queen’s Bench in late December, the city demands Samborksi Environmental Ltd., pay $72,021 for using the Brady Road Landfill to dump their materials.

According to the document, the city says it struck a customer service agreement with the company back in September 2010, allowing Samborksi to open a credit account and pay a monthly tab to use the landfill.

It says the company agreed to cover all fees and charges associated with the contract, and pay the account balance monthly – or else Samborksi would not be allowed use to the dump.

The city alleges that between September 2010 and June 2011, the company dumped material at the landfill and paid $23,777.

According to the statement, payments stopped after Jan. 31, 2011. The city alleges it's owed $72,021 – before interest – from the company.

Metro contacted the company on Tuesday, but did not receive a response by press deadline.

According to the company's website, Lenn and John Samborski co-own the family's 91-year-old business.

A statement of defence has not yet been filed.

The city does not comment on matters that are before the courts.

The company has been involved in two separate court disputes – with the province and the RM of Macdonald – over its composting and garden-supply business.

Back in 2013, the province slapped Samborski with an environmental protection order to relocate its McGillivray Boulevard composing facility.

Neighbouring residents, including those in Whyte Ridge, lodged more than 500 complaints about excessive odor.

The company tried unsuccessfully to appeal the order, but eventually relocated in 2015.

Samborksi eventually moved its facility down Brady Road just south of the Perimeter Highway in the RM of Macdonald.

But the municipality took issue with the fact the land is not zoned to allow for commercial composting businesses and sought for it to be shuttered, ordering an injunction to cease operations.

In July 2016, a Court of Queen’s Bench judge upheld an earlier decision to grant an injunction and denied an appeal by the company.

The appeal was based on information the company presented that showed back in 1990, the RM approved a conditional use for the land to home to a garden-supply business, which never set up shop.