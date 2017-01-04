Extreme cold warning issued for Winnipeg: Environment Canada
You're going to have to layer up today as the wind chill temperature lingers around a nasty - 40 C.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The sidewalks are buried beneath snow and it’s near impossible to see on Manitoba’s wind-whipped highways, so now why not add an extreme cold alert to winter’s woes?
Environment Canada issued the warning Wednesday morning as a high pressure arctic ridge builds in the area, blessing the province with wind chill temperatures around –40 C.
In Winnipeg, an even nastier – 42 C was recorded this morning.
The extreme cold warning also includes Headingley, Pilot Mound, Killarney, Neepawa, Winkler, Altona, Morden, Portage la Prairie, Steinback and St. Adolphe.
During extreme cold warnings, Environment Canada urges people to dress warmly in layers and keep all skin protected. Exposed skin can freeze in about 10 minutes when the mercury dips to such frigid depths.
-
View from the 300s
-
Urban Compass Winnipeg
VanRaes: Pallister's two-month Costa Rica trip a slap in the face to working Manitobans