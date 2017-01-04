News / Winnipeg

Extreme cold warning issued for Winnipeg: Environment Canada

You're going to have to layer up today as the wind chill temperature lingers around a nasty - 40 C.

Manitobans are being warned to bundle up as an extreme cold warning accompanies an arctic ridge building over the province.

The Canadian Press

Manitobans are being warned to bundle up as an extreme cold warning accompanies an arctic ridge building over the province.

The sidewalks are buried beneath snow and it’s near impossible to see on Manitoba’s wind-whipped highways, so now why not add an extreme cold alert to winter’s woes?

Environment Canada issued the warning Wednesday morning as a high pressure arctic ridge builds in the area, blessing the province with wind chill temperatures around –40 C.

In Winnipeg, an even nastier – 42 C was recorded this morning.

The extreme cold warning also includes Headingley, Pilot Mound, Killarney, Neepawa, Winkler, Altona, Morden, Portage la Prairie, Steinback and St. Adolphe.

During extreme cold warnings, Environment Canada urges people to dress warmly in layers and keep all skin protected. Exposed skin can freeze in about 10 minutes when the mercury dips to such frigid depths.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...