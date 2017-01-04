Extreme cold warning issued for Winnipeg: Environment Canada

The sidewalks are buried beneath snow and it’s near impossible to see on Manitoba’s wind-whipped highways, so now why not add an extreme cold alert to winter’s woes?

Environment Canada issued the warning Wednesday morning as a high pressure arctic ridge builds in the area, blessing the province with wind chill temperatures around –40 C.

In Winnipeg, an even nastier – 42 C was recorded this morning.

The extreme cold warning also includes Headingley, Pilot Mound, Killarney, Neepawa, Winkler, Altona, Morden, Portage la Prairie, Steinback and St. Adolphe.